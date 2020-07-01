Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande approves of her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The 37-year-old professional dancer has revealed he's given his blessing for Dalton to continue dating his younger sister Ariana, because the sibling are ''most interested in each other's happiness'', and so will always support one another as long as they are happy.

Speaking to Channel Q, Frankie said of Ariana's new romance: I think that for both of us we're always the most interested in each other's happiness. So, it's like 'are you happy? Good! Great, how can I support that?' ... it's just unconditional love and unconditional support, and that's kind of the way we've always been with each other.''

The '7 Rings' hitmaker, 27, has been dating Dalton - who is a high-end real estate agent - since January, and confirmed their romance when she included him in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck With U'.

The couple made themselves Instagram official last week with Ariana sharing the first snap of them together ahead of her 27th birthday.

Earlier this year, it was reported Ariana and Dalton had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources previously said Ariana was ''very happy'' with her new beau.

An insider claimed: ''Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

''One of the people she is with right now is Dalton - they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.''