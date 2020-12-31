The New Year is almost here, and we've never been more relieved or felt the need to celebrate more. Of course, our celebrations will be dampened by social distancing regulations, but we reckon a good playlist is all we need to ring in a very welcome 2021.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

Frankly, this is what we all have to say to 2020; never before have we wanted to scream "NEXT!" so loudly at a year but this one can seriously get in the bin.

2. Don't Look Back In Anger - Oasis

It's going to be difficult for us all not to look back in anger at the way this pandemic has been dealt with by the UK and US governments, especially in light of Boris Johnson's last minute switcheroo on Christmas restrictions.

3. ...Ready For It? - Taylor Swift

Yes, Taylor, we have never been more ready to move on to another year. Although we are a little apprehensive about what 2021 is going to throw at us. Whatever you do, don't say the phrase "Well, things can't get any worse".

4. Hope For The Underrated Youth - Yungblud

With education being disrupted, socialisation being all but banned and job redundencies wherever you look, the youth has struggled as much through this pandemic as the older generation. But a New Year brings renewed hope for all.

5. Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) - Kelly Clarkson

By this song, we mean the external effects of the pandemic, not the pandemic itself. COVID-19 has indeed killed a great many, and many more affected will be struggling with the after-effects for potentially months more. But we've survived being apart from our family and friends, toilet paper shortages and endless Zoom meetings, so let's look on the bright side.

6. New Year's Day - U2

A New Year's playlist staple since it featured on their 1983 album War, this song feels appropriately political for the current climate being inspired by the Polish Solidarity movement. While there is an underlining positivity to the song, it's well worth remembering that, in spite of wanting 2020 to be over, "Nothing changes on New Year's Day".

7. I Predict A Riot - Kaiser Chiefs

This one's for the more pessimistic of folk out there who suspect that the troubles of 2020 are far from over...