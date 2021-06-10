Ariana Grande is reportedly launching a beauty line.

The 27-year-old singer filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, which is reportedly named after her 2018 single 'God Is A Woman', according to Trendmood.

It covers everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker has long been a beauty icon with her high ponytails and signature eyeliner that helped her make-up artist land his own beauty line in 2018.

Patrick Ta - who is responsible for Grande's iconic look on her 'Sweetener' album cover - revealed that he had been "working on" his line for two years before its launch.

Speaking on his Instagram story at the time, the beauty mogul said: "I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. It's something that I've been working on for the last two years now. So, it's been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I'm obsessed with it - and I can't keep a secret. But I am launching my first beauty line and I am so excited about it because I've worked so hard on the formulas and they're just so beautiful. "So it hasn't launched yet but I will be posting on my Instagram some of the products soon. I will be using them on my clients and I wonder if you guys can guess what I'm coming out with."

However, Ariana has already dipped her toes into the beauty world herself with the launch of several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum.

Her six fragrances have made the star over £105 million in 2017.