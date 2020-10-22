Ariana Grande will launch her new album with the lead single, 'Positions', on Friday (23.10.20).

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker took to social media this week to share a preview clip of the song and to confirm the release date.

Alongside the artwork, Ariana wrote on Instagram: "positions single tomorrow night - 10.23 presave now https://arianagrande.lnk.to/positions (sic)"

The 27-year-old pop star - who recently announced she's planning to release a new record later this month - had already taken to the app to post a video of herself typing the word "positions" on a keyboard in slow motion as a teaser.

The chart-topping singer - who has 204 million followers on Instagram - didn't offer any explanation for her post, leaving fans to speculate that it may be a song or album title.

She did, however, subsequently launch an official countdown for the release on October 23 and again on October 30, the latter of which will seemingly be when she plans to drop her follow-up to 2019's 'Thank U, Next'.

Ariana had previously tweeted: "i can’t wait to give u my album this month (sic)"

The Grammy-winner released her debut album, 'Yours Truly', back in 2013 and she's subsequently established herself as one of the world's best-selling artists.

The '7 Rings' singer has built a strong bond with her fans over the years, and she thinks they appreciate her sincerity in her social media posts.

She previously explained: "I’ve been open in my art and open in my DMs and my conversations with my fans directly, and I want to be there for them, so I share things that I think they’ll find comfort in knowing that I go through as well.

"But also there are a lot of things that I swallow on a daily basis that I don’t want to share with them, because they’re mine. But they know that. They can literally see it in my eyes.

"They know when I’m disconnected, when I’m happy, when I’m tired. It’s this weird thing we have. We’re like f****** E.T. and Elliott."