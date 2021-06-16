Ariana Grande has teased the launch of her latest perfume God Is a Woman.
Ariana Grande has announced her new perfume.
The 27-year-old singer took to her social media accounts to tease the launch of her upcoming fragrance named God Is a Woman at Ulta Beauty.
She captioned the post: "coming soon @ultabeauty. (sic)"
Ariana has already released several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum.
In 2017, Ariana made a whopping £105 million from her fragrance empire.
And it looks like she is set to expand into the beauty market.
The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker recently filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, which is reportedly also named after her 2018 single 'God Is A Woman', according to Trendmood.
It covers everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels.
Ariana has long been a beauty icon with her high ponytails and signature eyeliner that helped her make-up artist land his own beauty line in 2018.
Patrick Ta - who is responsible for Grande's iconic look on her 'Sweetener' album cover - revealed that he had been "working on" his line for two years before its launch.
Speaking on his Instagram story at the time, the beauty mogul said: "I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. It's something that I've been working on for the last two years now. So, it's been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I'm obsessed with it - and I can't keep a secret. But I am launching my first beauty line and I am so excited about it because I've worked so hard on the formulas and they're just so beautiful. "So it hasn't launched yet but I will be posting on my Instagram some of the products soon. I will be using them on my clients and I wonder if you guys can guess what I'm coming out with."
