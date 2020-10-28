Ariana Grande gets candid about her sex life on her raunchy new album 'Positions'.

The 27-year-old pop megastar - who has been dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez since January - sings about her bedroom antics on her forthcoming follow-up to 2019's 'Thank U, Next'.

The Sun newspaper reports that Ariana sings on the explicit number '34+35': “Can you stay up all night? F*** me till the daylight? ... Watching movies but we ain’t seen a thing tonight ... I don’t want to keep you up, but show me can you keep it up? Cos then I’ll have to keep you up.”

On another line, she boasts: “Got the neighbours yelling ‘Earthquake!’. 1.5 when I make the bed shake.”

The 'Bang Bang' singer then hints that babies are on the cards.

She sings: “You might think I’m crazy, the way I’ve been craving. If I put it quite plainly, just give me them babies.”

On another track titled 'Nasty', Ariana sings: “Promise I’ma give it to you like you’ve never had it, I do it so good. It’s gon’ be hard to break the habit.”

It's not the first time singer has released an album inspired by her love life.

On last year's 'Thank U, Next', the 'God is a Woman' hitmaker name-checked her exes, including Pete Davidson - who she was briefly engaged to in 2018 - and late rapper Mac Miller and Big Sean.

Meanwhile, the 14-track LP, which is released on Friday (30.10.20), features collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker will feature on a track titled ‘Off The Table’, whilst Doja will lend her voice to ‘Motive’, and Ty collaborated with Ariana on a song named ‘Safety Net’.

The lead single, 'Positions', was released last week.

As well as the track, the ‘Rain On Me’ star served up a fierce music video directed by Dave Meyers, in which she becomes the President of the United States.

In recent weeks, the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker has been urging her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3, while also giving updates on her LP.

Earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram: "turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early. (sic)”