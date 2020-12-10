Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour film, 'excuse me, i love you', is coming to Netflix this month.

The 'positions' hitmaker has confirmed the release date of December 21 for her movie on the streaming platform, which she’s hailed as a "love letter" to her fans.

With a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes, the flick captures some of the highlights of the pop megastar’s extensive 2018 tour.

Announcing the film on Instagram, Ariana wrote: "dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u

@netflix @netflixfilm

releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.

i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. “excuse me, i love you” dec 21. trailer tomorrow. (sic)"

The 27-year-old singer played to over 1.3 million people across 97 concerts and had cameras follow her backstage as well as capture the performances of her biggest hits, such as '7 Rings', 'Side to Side' and 'No Tears Left to Cry'.

In August, it was reported that a host of companies wanted the footage to turn into a concert film and that Netflix were at the front of the queue.

A source said: "Ariana's team are nego­tiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest.

"Netflix has put forward a starting offer of £4 million to get the rights.

"The deal is being negotiated by Ariana's closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.

"Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during down time.

"It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too."

The tour was in support of her two studio albums, 2018's 'Sweetener' and 2019's 'Thank U, Next', and followed a tough period in Ariana's life which included the horrific terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert in May 2017 and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018.

Ariana previously created her own four-episode YouTube docu-series which followed her on the road on her 'Dangerous Woman Tour' in 2018.