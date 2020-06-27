Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with a 'Midsommar' themed party.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker marked the occasion with a party at home, where she dressed as Florence Pugh's character Dani in the 2019 horror film.

Surrounded by bouquets of flowers, Ariana sported a beautiful flower crown as well as donning her favourite cat-eye, fluttery false lashes and even had beautiful flowers drawn on her eyelids.

Her make up artist, Michael Anthony, who was behind the look, wrote: ''Bday Girl @arianagrande In custom lil flowery lashy situations. You ARE a GIFT to the whole f--king WORLD!!'' (sic)''

And Ariana recently made her romance with Dalton Gomez Instagram official.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker has been dating the high-end real estate agent since January, and after previously confirming their romance when she included him in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck With U', she has now shared the first official image of the couple on Instagram.

Ariana posted the snap earlier this week, and wrote alongside it: ''almost 27 :) (sic)''

The singer has been quarantining with Dalton amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources previously said Ariana was ''very happy'' with her new beau.

An insider claimed: ''Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

''One of the people she is with right now is Dalton - they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.''