Ariana Grande has been overwhelmed by the reaction to her latest album, 'positions', and has thanked fans for their sweet messages about their favourite tracks.
The pop megastar took to Twitter to thank her fans for their kind words on her chart-topping sixth record, which topped the charts in the US and UK upon its release last month.
And the '34+35' singer admitted she cried happy tears when her fans shared with her their favourite tracks from the follow-up to 2019's 'Thank U, Next'.
She wrote: "hello / thank u. this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much (sic)"
She then asked: "after one week of positions, what’s your favorite track ? (sic), before later adding: "readin your responses crying lmao
thank u and i love u (sic)"
Meanwhile, Ariana recently confessed she was "nervous" about releasing her "dirtiest" track to date, '34+35'.
The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker had reservations about putting the X-rated song about sex positions on her latest LP, because she didn't want it to "distract from the vulnerability and sweetness" of the rest of the record.
She said: "The thing about this song, that has been my fear since the beginning, is that it would distract from the vulnerability and the sweetness that is the rest of the album.
"It’s just a fun song, and it deserves a home on the album for sure. I think that everything I do has a little bit of humour, and the people know that I’m not really sitting here ’til dawn.
"I’ve been very nervous about this one but I do love it, and sonically it’s one of my favourite things we’ve ever done."
The 27-year-old singer explained how she wanted the lyrics to be "the dirtiest possible" because sonically it's so "pure" and Disney-like.
She added: "I just think it’s ridiculous, so funny and stupid. We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral, and full and pure.
And I was just like, 'Yo, what’s the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this?'"
