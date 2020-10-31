Producer Tommy 'TBHits' Brown has been collaborating with Ariana Grande since her 2013 debut album 'Yours Truly' and he admitted he was blown away by Ariana during their first meeting.
Ariana Grande's producer knew immediately that he wanted to work with her.
He said: "This girl can really, really sing and she’s really, really good. I wanted to connect outside of this studio and I played her some other retro-sounding beats I was doing."
Ariana, 27, who has just released her latest album 'Positions', is equally gushing about Tommy.
She explained to the Wall Street Journal magazine: "One of the things I love most about working with Tommy is that none of the beats he plays me ever sound the same. He’s never afraid to try new things and is always willing to experiment and grow with me."
The Covid-19 pandemic affected how they recorded the latest album, as they moved between Brown and Grande's in-home recording studios in California this year.
And although Brown was shocked when Ariana recently announced the release date for the album, he also called her a "guru" for knowing that it was time to drop her new album, following the release of 'Thank U, Next' in February 2019.
