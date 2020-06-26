Ariana Grande has made her romance with Dalton Gomez Instagram official.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker has been dating the high-end real estate agent since January, and after previously confirming their romance when she included him in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck With U', she has now shared the first official image of the couple on Instagram.

Ariana posted the snap on Thursday (25.06.20), one day before she turned 27, and wrote alongside it: ''almost 27 :) (sic)''

The singer has been quarantining with Dalton amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources previously said Ariana was ''very happy'' with her new beau.

An insider claimed: ''Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

''One of the people she is with right now is Dalton - they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.''

Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker admitted in November she still didn't ''know s**t'' about love and relationships.

Reflecting on the 12 months since she had released her album 'Thank U, Next' - in which she examines her past relationships with former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - Ariana felt she had ''learned and healed'' a lot.

She tweeted: ''Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)''

However, she admitted she still doesn't know very much about love and her personal fulfilment is coming from her pets.

She wrote: ''update: i still don't know s**t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i've learned is ... actually ... more than enough !

''Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good.

''Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i've accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.(sic)''