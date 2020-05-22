Ariana Grande has praised Lady GaGa for her ''beautiful human heart''.

The two stars released their collaborative track 'Rain On Me' - which features on Gaga's upcoming album 'Chromatica' - on Friday (22.05.20) and Ariana praised her new friend for disproving the ''horrible rumours'' about her alleged ''diva energy'' that have been spread in the past.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said: ''She made me feel so comfortable. Both as an artist, but also comfortable stepping out of my me stuff. You know, the video is so Gaga and so fun. I had so much fun. I was like, 'I've never dressed like this in my life. I'm just having the best time'.

''I find that that's what I discovered with every single woman that I've met, who has had the BDE, the Big Diva Energy thing thrown around and the horrible rumours started about them, and the narrative has been so weirdly skewed and whatever, I've found that everyone that I've met has this beautiful human bleeding heart. It's just so refreshing.''

Ariana also credited Gaga with doing ''a fantastic job'' in putting on a ''f***ing show'' for her fans, and thinks the ''respect'' she has for other people is ''awesome''.

The 26-year-old singer added: ''She's just a beautiful person. She does do a really fantastic job riding that line of being like, 'Hey, it is what it is'. But also like, 'I'm going to give you a f***ing show, and I'm going to pick every colour that's on the screen. Every lighting, every shot, every wig that every dancer is wearing. Every, everything. It's awesome. I really love seeing her have the point of view, and such gentleness at the same time. And respect for another artist at the same time.''

Gaga also gushed over her bond with Ariana, as she praised her ability to ''move on'' when faced with difficult times in her life.

She explained: ''That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly. And her ability to move on. When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be okay. Call me, here's my number.' And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.

''And eventually she called me on my shit. She was, 'You're hiding'. And I was, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding'. And then this friendship blossomed.''