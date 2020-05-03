Ariana Grande joked about her love of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' after her success at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The 26-year-old singer won the Favourite Female Artist accolade during the show on Saturday (02.05.20), and she used her acceptance speech to reminisce about her past experiences with the channel, including her role on the teen sitcom 'Sam & Cat'.

Speaking from home amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ariana said: ''I'm very appreciative.

''Nickelodeon always will hold such a tremendous place in my heart, not only because of 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat' and the amazing years I spent working with them, but also just for 'SpongeBob', you know?''

Fellow pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also enjoyed success on the night, as they won the Favourite Music Collaboration award for their single 'Senorita'.

And the loved-up duo - who are currently in lockdown together - took the opportunity to thank their fans for their continued support.

Shawn, 21, told them: ''What's up, guys? Thank you so much for the Kids' Choice Award. We love you so much.''

Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - saidd: ''This is so cool. I've literally watched the Kids' Choice Awards for forever.''

She later added: ''We love you. Thank you so much for voting.

''We're gonna make organic slime right now and just slime ourselves.''

Shawn also claimed the award for Favourite Male Artist.

And the chart-topping star subsequently admitted he was looking forward to performing in front of live audience once again.

He said: ''Not a day goes by that I don't think about how incredible my fans are and how incredible all of you are.

''Thanks again. I can't wait to get out there and perform for all of you and sing with you again.''