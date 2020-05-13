Ariana Grande thinks the coronavirus pandemic has been good for her creativity - but she won't be putting music out anytime soon.

The 'Stuck With U' hitmaker is enjoying being able to create her music at home amidst the current health crisis but she insists she's not in the right frame of mind to start releasing songs or albums for the time being.

She said: ''It's a great time to create because you're stuck with your thoughts and left in your head a little bit, so I think all creatives are extra inspired right now, maybe a little bit. But yeah, I didn't have a home set up until quite recently and that's been so much fun, but also so bad for my sleep schedule and my eating schedule. I have to remember that there is life outside of making stuff and I have to leave the computer at some point. I think as far as creating goes, it feels really good. But, I know that a lot of people don't have that luxury and a lot of people whose jobs they can't do from home, so I feel guilty and blessed. But also, I don't really feel comfortable putting anything out right now. Because it's just like other than this, it's a really tricky time for all of that ... There's nothing to tell. I'm not putting one out [an album]. I've been making stuff. I've been making a lot of stuff, but that's not where my head is at right now.''

And the 26-year-old singer likes to let her music do the talking and she is glad that her tracks have ''said what she needed it to''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she added: ''I appreciate that a lot. Because it was a really difficult time to navigate. Even coming back, I did one interview last year or something. And I was still misquoted a little bit and then it totally f***ed up everything I meant. It's just so weird. First of all, to hear you say that, I appreciate that. I'm glad that the work said what it needed to. But also just, it feels good to be like, 'I want to talk to my friend Zane and not be afraid of the world for two seconds.'''