Ariana Grande is reportedly at the centre of a bidding war for the rights to the concert footage of her 'Sweetener World Tour'.

The 27-year-old pop superstar played to over 1.3 million people across 97 concerts and she had cameras follow her backstage as well as capture the performances of her biggest hits, such as '7 Rings', 'Side to Side' and 'No Tears Left to Cry'.

A host of companies now want the footage to turn into a concert film and Netflix are at the front of the queue.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Ariana's team are nego­tiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest.

''Netflix has put forward a starting offer of £4 million to get the rights.

''The deal is being negotiated by Ariana's closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.

''Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during down time.

''It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.''

The tour was in support of her two studio albums, 2018's 'Sweetener' and 2019's 'Thank U, Next', and followed a tough period in Ariana's life which included the horrific terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert in May 2017 and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018.

Ariana previously created her own four-episode YouTube docu-series which followed her on the road on her 'Dangerous Woman Tour' in 2018.