Ariana Grande's boyfriend is her ''favourite part of the day''.

The 'God is a Woman' singer took to Instagram on Friday (07.08.20) to heap praise on her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, in honour of his birthday.

She wrote alongside a selection of pictures and videos: ''hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u (sic)''

The sweet post comes just under two months after the couple made their romance Instagram official whilst ringing in Ariana's 27th birthday in late June.

Ariana posted a snap of the pair one day before her birthday, and wrote alongside it: ''almost 27 :) (sic)''

The couple first appeared together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber's quarantine song 'Stuck With U'.

The singer has been quarantining with Dalton amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources previously said Ariana was ''very happy'' with her new beau.

An insider claimed: ''Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

''One of the people she is with right now is Dalton - they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.''

Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker admitted in November she still didn't ''know s***'' about love and relationships.

Reflecting on the 12 months since she had released her album 'Thank U, Next' - in which she examines her past relationships with former fiancé Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - Ariana felt she had ''learned and healed'' a lot.

She tweeted: ''Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)''

However, she admitted she still doesn't know very much about love and her personal fulfillment is coming from her pets.

She wrote: ''update: i still don't know s*** ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i've learned is ... actually ... more than enough !

''Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good.

''Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i've accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.(sic)''