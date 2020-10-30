Ariana Grande has released her new album 'positions'.

The pop megastar has dropped her sixth record, featuring collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker features on the track ‘Off The Table’, whilst Doja is on ‘Motive’, and Ty collaborated with Ariana on a song named ‘Safety Net’.

On the eve of its release, Ariana admitted she couldn't "stop crying" in anticipation of the LP's release.

The '7 Rings' singer told her fans on Instagram: "hellooo! can it be tomorrow night already please?

"love u so much i am so so grateful and excited. can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo. (sic)"

The 14-track LP sees Ariana get candid about her sex life like never before.

The 27-year-old Grammy-winner - who has been dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez since January - leaves little to the imagination as she spills all on her bedroom antics on the follow-up to 2019's 'Thank U, Next'.

On the explicit number '34+35', she sings: “Can you stay up all night? F*** me till the daylight? ... Watching movies but we ain’t seen a thing tonight ... I don’t want to keep you up, but show me can you keep it up? Cos then I’ll have to keep you up.”

On another line, she boasts: “Got the neighbours yelling ‘Earthquake!’. 1.5 when I make the bed shake.”

The 'Bang Bang' singer then hints that babies are on the cards.

She sings: “You might think I’m crazy, the way I’ve been craving. If I put it quite plainly, just give me them babies.”

On another track titled 'Nasty', Ariana sings: “Promise I’ma give it to you like you’ve never had it, I do it so good. It’s gon’ be hard to break the habit.”

Prior to the record's release, Ariana had only shared the album title track last week.

And the ‘Rain On Me’ star also served up a fierce music video directed by Dave Meyers, in which she becomes the President of the United States.