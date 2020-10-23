Ariana Grande has released her new single ‘positions'.

After several teasers, the pop megastar has dropped the lead single from her eagerly-awaited sixth studio album.

The first taste of her follow-up to 2019's 'Thank U, Next' is a slow burner with Ariana’s signature harmonies.

As well as the track, the ‘Rain On Me’ star served up a fierce music video directed by Dave Meyers, in which she becomes the President of the United States.

In recent weeks, the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker has been urging her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3, while also giving updates on her LP.

Earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram: "turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early. (sic)"

The '7 Rings' singer later revealed that her new record, the title of which is not yet known, will arrive "this month", whilst she also launched a countdown timer to October 30.

Ariana had tweeted: "i can’t wait to give u my album this month (sic)"

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on the Grammy-winner's collaboration with Doja Cat.

Ariana previously teased the duet between the pair and gushed about how in awe she is of the 'Say So' hitmaker.

She said: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her.

"I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

"But I love her so much. I love her personality.

"I love what she brings to the table musically.

"She's just such a breath of fresh air.

"I think she's brilliant and so talented.

"And she produces, and she does everything herself.

"I love that. It's fantastic.

"We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

"And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'"