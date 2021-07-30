Ariana Grande has released her debut clean fragrance.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker has dropped the 'God is a Woman' perfume on Ulta.com, which is made of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients and comes in sustainable packaging.

In a statement, the 28-year-old pop star said: "I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first-ever clean fragrance.

"We have, of course, been cruelty-free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered."

Ariana has been "hands-on" with the process for all of her perfumes.

Tony Bajaj, chief executive officer of LUXE Brands, commented: "I continue to be impressed by Ariana's close relationship with her fans, and her hands-on approach in developing unique scents they will love and authentic campaigns they will gravitate toward.

"From the fragrance notes to the sustainably sourced materials used in the packaging, Ariana was at the helm of the creative process behind God is a Woman. LUXE Brands is honoured to once again partner with such an influential icon."

God is a Woman is a heavenly concoction of ambrette, pear, rose petals, Madagascar vanilla, and cedarwood.

Ariana has already released several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum.

In 2017, Ariana made a whopping £105 million from her fragrance empire.

And it looks like she is set to expand into the beauty market.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker recently filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, which is reportedly also named after her 2018 single 'God Is A Woman', according to Trendmood.

It covers everything from skincare to body products, including mists, souffles, perfumes, shower, and bath gels.