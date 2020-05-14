Ariana Grande is tired of being branded a ''diva''.

The 26-year-old singer hit out at double standards that have seen her portrayed as difficult for expressing her opinions, whereas men in a similar position would be lauded as ''geniuses''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: ''I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself.

''And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.' And I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense.'

''If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that's being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don't see that with men.

''It's like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they're 'brilliant' and they're 'geniuses'...and yet, it's just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.''

The 'thank u, next' hitmaker is trying not to feel pressure to ''quiet down'' and called for other women not to be silenced.

She added: ''And of course that's not always the case.

''It's not always that way. But it does make it kind of...It makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I'm trying to also say 'f**k that.' You know what I mean? I'm tired of seeing women silenced by it.''

The '7 Rings' singer admitted having her comments twisted or called out publicly caused her to second guess herself and wonder whether or not she should express her opinions.

She said: ''I think there's this thing where we'll hear something, or be, 'Oh, she said this.' And then it really sits with you. And you feel like, 'Oh wow. Should I not express myself anymore? Should I not have this fight that I want to have anymore? Should I just say, okay, and let it be?'

''And then it kind of f**ks you up a little bit. But yeah, of course it's not an all the time thing.

'' But, it is definitely still prominent. But, I'm trying to just say, 'F**k it,' and let go of that trauma. Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself.''