Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released their first single together.

The singers, both 26, have recorded the charity single 'Stuck With U', with all proceeds going to the children of first responders amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Ariana says she is thrilled their first song together is for such a special cause.

Just hours before the song was released on Friday (08.05.20), she wrote on Instagram: ''i can't fully articulate ......... howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much. grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song @freddywexler @gianstone @iamwhitphillips @skylerstonestreet as well as Universal and all of our streaming partners for waiving their fees and really stepping up in support of this greater cause @1strcf , and of course scooter and allison for working so hard to put it all together. my heart is seriously so full. we're so close and i cant wait for u all to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours ! love u (sic).''

And after the song was released, Justin wrote: ''#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. proceeds to support @1strcf. Thank you to the @sb_projects fam for this one. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now (sic).''

Justin and Ariana, who share the same manager Scooter Braun, recently revealed that all net profits from the single will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by Covid-19.

The pop stars last teamed up for a performance during Ariana's headline set at Coachella last year.

They duetted on Justin's 2015 hit 'Sorry' for what marked Justin's first live performance in two years.

And they also recently joined Billie Eilish in launching a set of cloth face masks to raise money for musicians affected by coronavirus.