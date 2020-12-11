Arctic Monkeys are "beavering away" on new music.

The 'R U Mine?' group's manager, Ian McAndrew, has revealed the Alex Turner-fronted rockers are actively working on new tunes, but their planned studio time over the summer was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ian told Music Week magazine: “They’re working on music.

“In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.

"There were recording plans in the summertime that got canned as a result of the travel restrictions.”

The Sheffield band's last studio effort was 2018's 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

Although the 'I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor' hitmakers weren't able to hit the studio this summer, they did do their bit in helping to save grassroots music venues across the UK.

Alex's black Fender Stratocaster guitar raised £128,544 ($169,031) in a charity raffle which saw the band team up with The Music Venue Trust to launch a Crowdfunder page in a bid to help save their home city of Sheffield's Leadmill and many other venues across the UK, who have been hit especially hard financially amid the global health crisis.

They announced: "On 25th August 2020 we successfully raised £128,544 with 14410 supporters in 14 days."