The ‘Puss in Boots’ movie is set to get a sequel titled 'Puss in Boots: Last Wish' in 2022, more than a decade after the initial 'Shrek' spin-off movie was released in 2011.
DreamWorks and Universal have announced ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ will hit cinema screens on September 23, 2022, over a decade after the original movie – which was a spin-off from the ‘Shrek’ franchise – was released in 2011.
The upcoming movie will star Antonio Banderas as the voice of the boot-wearing feline, after he previously played the animated character in the 2011 movie, as well as in three of the four ‘Shrek’ movies, two television specials, and the 2012 short film, ‘Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos’.
‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ is being helmed by Joel Crawford, and will see the titular swashbuckling cat setting out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish after burning through eight of his nine lives.
In the same announcement, DreamWorks and Universal also confirmed a release date for the previously announced adaptation of ‘The Bad Guys’, which will now open on April 15, 2022.
The movie is based on the blockbuster series of books by Aaron Blabey and is the feature debut of director Pierre Perifel, who worked on the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ films.
‘The Bad Guys’ follows five animals often depicted as evil in animated stories – Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula – who attempt to turn to a life of good after giving up on their villainous ways.
The film is produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley, whilst the executive producers are Blabey, Etan Cohen and Patrick Hughes.
As of the time of writing, there have been no casting announcements for ‘The Bad Guys’, and Antonio Banderas is the only name currently attached to ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’.
