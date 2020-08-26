Antonio Banderas has recovered from coronavirus.

The 'Pain and Glory' star announced earlier this month that he was battling the virus but has now shared a happy update - he has beaten the virus.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: ''After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.''

The 60-year-old actor - who has Stella, 23, with his ex Melanie Griffith - previously announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantining.

Writing in his native Spanish language, he explained: ''Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.

''I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to give meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas.''

Antonio was just one of a number of stars to be diagnosed with Covid-19 after celebrities including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Pink, Prince Charles and Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowr all contracted the virus.