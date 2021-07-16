Antonio Banderas is set to star opposite Harrison Ford in the cast of the new 'Indiana Jones' movie.
Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of the new 'Indiana Jones' movie.
The 60-year-old actor is set to star opposite Harrison Ford - who plays the titular daredevil archaeologist in the franchise - in the forthcoming fifth film.
According to Deadline, it's not yet known who Banderas will be playing in the motion picture and plot details are vague.
Banderas will join forces with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the movie.
James Mangold taking on directing duties from long-time helmer Steven Spielberg, who will still be a producer on the film.
Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will also co-produce the motion picture.
Last month, it was reported filming on the new 'Indian Jones' movie had been pushed back three months as a result of Ford's shoulder injury, which he sustained in a choreographed fight scene.
An insider said: "It is Harrison's last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing.
"After the initial delays everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.
"The film's bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it's chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.
"It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend."
Ford is known for doing his own stunts on set and Spielberg once confessed he was an "idiot" for letting the star take on risky scenes, such as the boulder run in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Director Patricia Riggen tackles a particularly emotional story with the new film The 33. The...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
SpongeBob SquarePants has always been aimed much more at childish adults than actual children, and...
In the underwater realm of Bikini Bottom, an annual Crabby Patty festival in underway. Yet,...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
When a pirate gets his hands on a long lost magic book in which anything...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...