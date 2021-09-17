Antonio Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of the action film 'Banshee'.
Antonio Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of 'Banshee'.
The trio have signed up to star in the action film that will be directed by Jon Keeyes and that has been described as a "complex story of revenge and family".
The movie follows a freelance assassin, with the codename Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan) – a powerful mercenary who killed her father who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor.
Caleb went underground five years beforehand, which triggers a race against time as Banshee must find and protect him before Greene and his army of killers can take him down.
Keeyes said: "'Banshee' is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream."
The flick will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions alongside Keeyes for Highland Myst. Matthew Rogers has written the screenplay after penning the trio's previous film 'The Survivalist'.
Yale Levine and Beckerman said: "We're excited to have such an amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie.
"Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats."
Banderas is also set to feature in the cast of the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5'.
The 61-year-old actor has joined an ensemble that includes Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge but it is not yet clear which role he will be playing.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Director Patricia Riggen tackles a particularly emotional story with the new film The 33. The...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
SpongeBob SquarePants has always been aimed much more at childish adults than actual children, and...
In the underwater realm of Bikini Bottom, an annual Crabby Patty festival in underway. Yet,...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
When a pirate gets his hands on a long lost magic book in which anything...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...