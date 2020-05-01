A live-action remake of Disney classic 'Hercules' is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo - who have been at the helm of several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' - are to produce the flick via their AGBO banner.

Disney have also tapped Dave Callaham - whose credits include 'The Expendables' franchise and the upcoming Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' - to pen the script.

The 1997 animated movie saw Tate Donovan voice the Greek legend and Danny Devito and James Woods also voiced characters in the movie.

The project is still in the early stages of development,

However, a recent online petition was launched by Ariana Grande's fans to get her to play Megara, the female lead, after she performed 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love)' as part of ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong'.

'Luther' actor Idris Elba and Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling have also been linked to the production.

It is unclear whether the new 'Hercules' will be contain a musical element like the original, although the Callaham's involvement on the script suggests that the film will contain plenty of action.

Disney has produced a number of live-action remakes, including 'The Lion King' and 'Aladdin' and 'Mulan', which is slated for release this summer.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers are also working on crime drama 'Cherry', which stars Tom Holland in the lead role, and Joe recently hailed his ''Oscar-worthy'' performance.

The 48-year-old director said: ''I think he's exceptional in the movie, honestly. I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance out of him. He is shredding himself, physically and emotionally.''