Anthony Mackie will star in and produce the Netflix action-adventure movie 'The Ogun'.
The 42-year-old actor is leading the cast of the action-adventure movie, which has been written by stuntman-turned-screenwriter Madison Turner.
The story sees Anthony play the role of Xavier Rhodes, a man who takes his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he has passed on to her.
When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late.
No director is attached to the project yet but Mackie is producing with Jason Michael Berman.
'The Ogun' sees Anthony and Jason continue their relationship with Netflix after they collaborated on the sci-fi drama 'Io' that was released by the streamer last year.
Anthony recently explained how filming Disney+ series 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' during the coronavirus pandemic has been "awful".
He plays Falcon in the upcoming series, which is a spin-off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and admits that filming conditions have been "rough" amid the global health crisis.
Speaking from his filming location in Czechia, the 'Synchronic' actor said: "Everybody’s afraid of each other. The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags. There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on!
"It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barber shop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough."
