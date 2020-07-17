Anthony Mackie suffered an embarrassing accident when he attempted to land as Falcon for the first time.

The 41-year-old actor revealed that he tried to nail an action scene in 'Captain America: Civil War' but ended up flat on his face after the stunt went wrong.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Anthony recalled: ''The first day - I think we were doing 'Civil War', and there's the scene where (Vision) shoots Rhodey out of the sky and I land to see if he's okay - I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground and I'm on a pendulum, so I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop.

''I didn't realise how much my lower body weighed, so I pull on the ropes to try and bring my legs under but I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet. I have grass and mud all in my face. The crew is just dying laughing. Everybody is dying laughing.''

Anthony also revealed that he had even studied how falcons land so he could perfect the technique.

The Hollywood star explained: ''The Marvel movies were the first time I had an action thing.

''My character's the Falcon, so I show up, I sit with the graphics team and the directors, and they're like, 'We want you to land like a bird.' Because you have wings ... you have to pull your legs in, swoop your core in, let your wings slow you down, and then land on your feet.

''Being the weird actor that I am and going back to my mime and clown days, I went and started studying all these birds and the way they land, the way they took off, the way they flew, and all this stuff.''