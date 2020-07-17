Anthony Mackie suffered an embarrassing accident when he attempted to land as Falcon for the first time on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Anthony Mackie suffered an embarrassing accident when he attempted to land as Falcon for the first time.
The 41-year-old actor revealed that he tried to nail an action scene in 'Captain America: Civil War' but ended up flat on his face after the stunt went wrong.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Anthony recalled: ''The first day - I think we were doing 'Civil War', and there's the scene where (Vision) shoots Rhodey out of the sky and I land to see if he's okay - I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground and I'm on a pendulum, so I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop.
''I didn't realise how much my lower body weighed, so I pull on the ropes to try and bring my legs under but I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet. I have grass and mud all in my face. The crew is just dying laughing. Everybody is dying laughing.''
Anthony also revealed that he had even studied how falcons land so he could perfect the technique.
The Hollywood star explained: ''The Marvel movies were the first time I had an action thing.
''My character's the Falcon, so I show up, I sit with the graphics team and the directors, and they're like, 'We want you to land like a bird.' Because you have wings ... you have to pull your legs in, swoop your core in, let your wings slow you down, and then land on your feet.
''Being the weird actor that I am and going back to my mime and clown days, I went and started studying all these birds and the way they land, the way they took off, the way they flew, and all this stuff.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...