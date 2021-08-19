Anthony Mackie has signed a deal with Marvel to star in 'Captain America 4', his first standalone movie as the iconic superhero.
Anthony Mackie has agreed a deal to star in 'Captain America 4'.
The 42-year-old actor has taken over as the superhero from Chris Evans after playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is now set to feature in the new standalone movie.
Marvel are keeping information under wraps and it is not yet known if the new film will feature Sebastian Stan, who starred alongside Anthony in the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.
The movie is being scripted by Malcolm Spellman – the creator of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' – in conjunction with Dalan Musson.
Anthony had admitted that he had no knowledge of the project when quizzed about the film earlier this year.
The '8 Mile' star said: "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store.
"The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?'
"I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything'. That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.'
"So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."
Anthony was confirmed as Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and explained that he was thrilled to complete his journey to playing the superhero as he had worked on several Marvel productions with the same members of the crew.
He said: "It's the same people I've been working with on these movies for eight years now.
"So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a cohesive effort."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...