Anthony Mackie has agreed a deal to star in 'Captain America 4'.

The 42-year-old actor has taken over as the superhero from Chris Evans after playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is now set to feature in the new standalone movie.

Marvel are keeping information under wraps and it is not yet known if the new film will feature Sebastian Stan, who starred alongside Anthony in the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

The movie is being scripted by Malcolm Spellman – the creator of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' – in conjunction with Dalan Musson.

Anthony had admitted that he had no knowledge of the project when quizzed about the film earlier this year.

The '8 Mile' star said: "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store.

"The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?'

"I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything'. That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.'

"So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Anthony was confirmed as Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and explained that he was thrilled to complete his journey to playing the superhero as he had worked on several Marvel productions with the same members of the crew.

He said: "It's the same people I've been working with on these movies for eight years now.

"So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a cohesive effort."