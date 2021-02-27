Anthony Mackie has admitted he had "trepidation from the beginning" about making 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' because he wasn't sure how they could make a Marvel Cinematic Universe series work on the small screen.
The 42-year-old actor - who plays Sam Wilson / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, which is coming to Disney+ next month - admits he was initially fearful about taking on the project.
Admitting he wasn't sure about taking part in the Marvel series, he shared: "To be honest, I've had trepidation from the beginning. I was really afraid of the idea. Working on so many Marvel projects, and seeing the end result and the effect that they have on people, I was afraid that the quality of the production would be taken down for television. I was afraid that you can't do things on television you can do in theatres. Seeing people's reactions to 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' in the theatres, and hearing the connection that the audience members have with these characters ... that's every actor's dream, to affect an audience and expose them to a different way of looking at culture and the world around us. I was really afraid that I wouldn't have that opportunity to step out on that ledge like the actors before me had."
And Anthony heaped praise on the series' director Kari Skogland and creator Malcolm Spellman.
Speaking to the March issue of SFX magazine, he added: "But once we talked, and once they brought on Malcolm and Kari, I knew it was going to be something different. Kari is a phenomenal leader and Malcolm is an amazing writer. And Kevin Feige promised me that it wasn't going to be different. He's not going to tarnish the Marvel brand by trying to just blow out as much content as he could. And I trusted him on that. They haven't let me down yet, so I just went along for the ride on faith of their past work. And I was really pleasantly surprised by how great everything turned out."
