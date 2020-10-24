Anthony Mackie says filming ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ during the coronavirus pandemic has been “awful”, because filming conditions have been "rough".
The 42-year-old actor plays Falcon in the upcoming Disney+ miniseries - which is a spin-off of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and has said that filming conditions have been “rough” since returning to set amid the ongoing health crisis.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ from his filming location in Czechia, he said: “Everybody’s afraid of each other. The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags. There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on!
“It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barber shop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough.”
‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ will see Anthony reprise his role as Sam Wilson and his alter-ego, Falcon, after previously appearing in five films in the Marvel franchise, including two ‘Captain America’ movies, and three of the ‘Avengers’ ensemble movies.
Anthony will reunite with Sebastian Stan for the series, who will be playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier.
Recalling how his friendship with Sebastian began, Anthony said recently: “When we were shooting 'Winter Soldier', he had this awful wig on and literally in the middle of scenes they would have to cut because the wig would like fall off or fall down.
"So I would make fun of his wig and he would make fun of my calves because that's my bone of contention like growing my calves, you know. So once I realised I can give him junk and he give me junk, and we were cool, it was great."
