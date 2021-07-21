Anthony Mackie and David Harbour have joined the cast of Christopher Landon's Netflix movie 'We Have a Ghost'.
Anthony Mackie and David Harbour are to star in 'We Have a Ghost'.
The pair have boarded the cast of the upcoming Netflix family adventure film that will be written and directed by 'Freaky' helmer Christopher Landon.
Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge will also feature in the project.
The flick is adapted from 'Ernest', a short story from Geoff Managuh, which centres on a young man named Kevin (Winston) whose family finds a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting their new house.
Discovering Ernest turns Kevin's family into social media sensations but when Kevin and Ernest try and uncover the mystery of the ghost's past they become targets for the CIA.
The film is produced by Marty Boowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill. Landon and Managuh serve as executive producers, along with John Fischer, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller.
Christopher had teased on social media earlier this week that production was underway, writing a post with the caption: "And away we go!!!"
David has recently starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Black Widow' and revealed that he has held talks with the studio about reprising the part in future projects.
The 46-year-old actor said: "There is some chatter around certain things. We were pretty focused on just this.
"They also have a lot of stuff in the pipe, that, it seems like in this particular phase, there's a lot of different... there's 'Eternals', there's different elements to this universe that I think they're branching out at this point. I knew I wasn't involved in that branch.
"The discussions didn't really give a sense of what was up next. It was more just really focused on this movie, and some speculation of possibilities."
