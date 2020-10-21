Anthony Hopkins was inspired to release a fragrance line after noticing how different aromas “change [his] psychology”.

The iconic Hollywood actor is launching the Anthony Hopkins AH Eau de Parfum and home fragrance collection in collaboration with No Kid Hungry to support ending childhood hunger in the United States, and has now opened up on his inspirations for the unique scents.

He said: “Aromas are a form of meditation, they simply change my psychology. It certainly has helped me, in painting, music, and acting. It’s part and parcel of my own inner life.”

Anthony’s eponymous scent is a gender-neutral blend of sweet bergamot, herbal musk, and citrusy orange blossom, which the ‘Silence of the Lambs’ star says reminds him of home.

He added: “When I was a kid, we had an orange tree in my aunt’s garden. They had a big impact on me, and I love the smell of them.”

Other items in the collection include scented candles and diffusers cast in sandalwood, amber, or gardenia tuberose, the latter of which is an ode to Anthony’s homeland in Wales.

He explained: “Whether I’m playing music or painting in my studio, fragrance creates a mood of peace and invokes a strange sense of gratitude.”

On top of becoming a fragrance aficionado, Anthony is also a collector of bold Hawaiian inspired shirts, and says the splash of colour they bring to his everyday life makes him happy.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, he said: “I’ve got a collection of maybe 20 of them. They cheer me up.

“I come from Wales - a different time, different era. But when I traveled [to] Mexico, Hawaii, California … I started believing in colour. It’s a walking essence, a visual aroma that brightens everything up. I do this to give myself a boost of colour. Life is colourful. It’s a representation of vitality. Life is so short. Let’s get on with it. Let’s enjoy it now.”