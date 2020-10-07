Annie Lennox's festive solo album, 'A Christmas Cornucopia’, is being reissued to mark its 10th anniversary.

The 65-year-old Eurythmics star is treating fans to a special Christmas gift this year, by having the collection comprised of covers of traditional festive songs, and her original track, 'Universal Child', digitally remastered.

The reissue, which is set to be released on November 20, also features previously unreleased track, 'Dido's Lament'.

Lennox said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be releasing the 10th Anniversary of 'A Christmas Cornucopia'. 2020 has been an unprecedented year around the world… The carols on this album represent continuum - harking back to a time before modern technology, climate emergency, global pandemics, pollution, forest destruction, species extinction and all the challenges our world must urgently deal with in terms of crisis in sustainability. I hope this recording will at least offer some comfort and nostalgia, but also an awareness that political leaders, religious leaders and everyone around the world must face up to the question of how many more Christmases we have left to spend on this blighted earth.”

'Dido’s Lament' - which was originally written by Henry Purcell in the 17th century and arranged by Lennox and Mike Stevens - will be released as the lead single on November 10.

All proceeds from 'Universal Child' will be paid to The Annie Lennox Foundation, which was founded by the 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' hitmaker in 2006, to support and provide funding to educate women and children in Africa and people with HIV/Hepatitis C in Scotland, and more.

The album was recorded with a 30-piece orchestra at Pinewood Studios in 2010, as well as in South Africa with the African Children’s Choir.

