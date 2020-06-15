Anne-Marie Duff accidentally joked about her sex life when she and then-husband James McAvoy met Prince Charles.
Anne-Marie Duff accidentally joked about her sex life with Prince Charles.
The 49-year-old actress - who has son Brendan, 10, with ex-husband James McAvoy - made the gaffe when the prince asked her and her then-spouse if their respective careers left them with little time for one another.
She recalled: ''My most embarrassing moment involved Prince Charles. I was at a premiere with my ex-husband.
''Prince Charles said, 'I suppose you two never see each other.' I said, 'We see each other in bed.' ''
The 'Salisbury Poisonings' star gets starstruck around musicians she admires and would rather not speak to them if they're in the same room.
She said: ''I only get starstruck around musicians. If I'm in the same room as Elvis Costello or Rufus Wainwright, I want to fall off my chair. I never approach them - I don't want to burst that bubble.
''I love how fandom makes you feel 15 again. If someone feels 'other', I don't want to pedestrianise them.''
Despite her years of success, Anne-Marie worries it will all come to an end because she's never fully felt like she belongs.
She admitted to Observer magazine: ''I suffered from impostor syndrome when I was starting out. I come from a working-class background and often felt like I didn't belong.
''That never leaves you completely. Even the most successful actors have this constant worry that a timer is about to go off and the jig will be up.''
The former 'Shameless' actress believes the most important thing in life is love.
She said: ''Love is the key to happiness. Coming from a very poor background, I know that money makes life a lot easier. But love is more important. To know that you're loved, to know you're worthy of love, to have love around you, to give love - that's all we can hope for.
''Happiness is fleeting. There are hills and valleys. But if you can lean on love, then you're safe.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
A double love story based on real events from the life of Leo Tolstoy, this...
Watch the trailer for Nowhere BoyNowhere Boy is a biopic based on the teenage years...
Watch the trailer for Is Anybody There? Edward is a young boy who lives with...
Stirring up controversy for its depiction of Ireland's brutal, now-defunct Magdalene laundries for wayward girls,...