Anne Hathaway looks set to team up with Doug Liman on his new movie, 'Lockdown', which will be set against a pandemic background.
Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in 'Lockdown'.
The 37-year-old actress is thought to be moving closer to joining the cast of Doug Liman's new movie, for which Steven Knight has penned the script.
Sources have told Deadline that the romantic comedy will be set against a pandemic lockdown background.
Cillian Murphy had also been linked to the project, but such talk is said to have gone quiet.
The motion picture is thought to have a budget of less than $10 million, and is to be funded by Stuart Ford's AGC Studios.
P.J. van Sandwijk and Alison Winter will produce the movie, which is expected to start shooting by the end of September.
In June, it was revealed Hathaway had signed up to star in Aaron Schneider's new canine comedy 'Bum's Rush', alongside Bill Murray and Robert Duvall.
The film will focus on the relationship between Pearl (Hathaway) and stray dog Bum, who will be voiced by Murray.
One of Hathaway's most memorable roles came in 2012 movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' when she starred as Catwoman.
But the actress didn't do much sitting down in between takes, because she revealed director Christopher Nolan ''doesn't allow chairs'' on his film sets.
She recently said: ''He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working.
''I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...