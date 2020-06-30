Anne Hathaway has revealed her 'The Dark Knight Rises' director Christopher Nolan ''doesn't allow chairs'' on movie sets, because he doesn't want people to sit down and not work.
Anne Hathaway has revealed Christopher Nolan ''doesn't allow chairs'' on his film sets.
The 37-year-old star worked with the filmmaker on 2012 movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' - when she appeared as Catwoman - but she didn't do much sitting down in between takes, because the director wants people working rather than perching.
She said: ''He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working.
''I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing.''
Hathaway admitted she loved watching how Nolan worked on the film, because she is a ''director nerd'', and finds him ''so inspiring''.
She said: ''You know how you have those jobs and you just go, 'I don't know how I'm going to work again because this was such fun.'
''I'm such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them.
''Chris' whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favourite ones. He's broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate.''
Hathaway also admitted Nolan advised her to ''embrace the physical side'' of Catwoman before she shot the film, because he wanted her to be ''strong enough'' to perform ''as much of the stunt work'' as she could.
She recalled him telling her: ''I can't have you be one of those actors that does one take, two takes and then you're too tired. I want you to do everything.''
Speaking to her 'Les Miserables' co-star Hugh Jackman in a Variety 'Actors on Actors' interview, she added: ''That was what he told me to get me to embrace the physical side of the character and really commit [to] that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...