Met Gala guests have been urged to make donations rather than get refunds from this year's event.

The annual fundraising gala was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Anna Wintour's team at Vogue magazine has been reaching out to ticket holders to encourage them to make donations to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''As the global arts and culture community, and the Met, suffer huge losses as a result of the pandemic, and as the Met Gala is the Costume Institute's primary source of annual funding, they hope guests will consider generously turning their tickets to this fundraiser into a donation or transfer tickets toward next year's gala. If that is not possible, money will, of course, be refunded.''

A host of famous faces were once again set to attend the annual bash in New York City. And ticket prices for the gala go for up to $300,000 a table or $30,000 for a single ticket.

Earlier this month, organisers of the event announced it was being cancelled this year due to ''the global health crisis''.

Daniel H. Weiss, the president of the museum, added: ''The Met has endured much in its 150 years and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future.

''This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community.

''As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy the Met's collection and exhibitions.''