Manolo Blahnik's famous fans honour footwear king as he marks 50 years in fashion.
Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham have led tributes to footwear mogul, Manolo Blahnik, as the designer marks 50 years in fashion.
The 78-year-old Spanish founder of the eponymous luxury shoe brand is celebrating five decades in the business, and the Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer are among those to honour him.
Speaking to Footwear News, Anna, 71, said: “Every time I get dressed in the morning, Manolo is there. How wonderful it is to have one of my oldest friends — a charming, hilarious erudite, an utterly brilliant man — always with me.”
And Posh Spice, 47, - who collaborated with him on her own shoe collection - hailed Manolo for doing "toe cleavage" like no other.
She said: “I have wonderful memories of Manolo sitting in my studio when we collaborated on shoes for one of my collections. He had his pad on his knee, and was beautifully sketching a gladiator sandal that would later walk the runway.” I have always loved the BB pump — nobody does a toe cleavage like Manolo.”
Hilton matriarch, Kathy Hilton, 62, said her collection of Manolos will remain in her closet forever.
She told the outlet: ”I have been wearing Manolo Blahnik shoes since the beginning. Some of the very first shoes I still have in my closet. They are classics, absolute works of art that will always live in my closet.”
And her daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, added: “I always admired my mom's collection of Manolos when I was little. They were so elegant and grown-up! They always stood like out from all the other shoes in her closet. They are actual jewellery for the feet.”
