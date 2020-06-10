Anna Wintour has issued an apology to black staff at Condé Nast.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief admitted that there are ''too few'' black employees at the company and has taken ''full responsibility'' for hurtful and intolerant stories that appeared in the publication.

In a memo, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Anna - who is also Condé Nast's artistic director - told employees: ''I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too.

''I want to say this especially to the black members of our team - I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we're seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognising it and doing something about it is overdue.

''I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators.

''We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.

''It can't be easy to be a black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will -- and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either.

''I am proud of the content we have published on our site over these past few days but I also know that there is much more work to do. Please don't hesitate to be in touch with me directly. I am arranging ways we can discuss these issues together candidly, but in the meantime, I welcome your thoughts or reactions.''

Anna's memo comes after Black Lives Matter protests have taken place worldwide, following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer, in the US last month.