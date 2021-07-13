Anna Kendrick is to star in the psychological thriller 'Alice, Darling'.

The 35-year-old actress will play the title role in the new flick, which marks the directorial debut for Mary Nighy.

The movie follows Alice (Kendrick), who is behaving strangely and keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehitto Horn).

When the friends take a girl's trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice's boyfriend arrives unannounced.

Alanna Francis has penned the screenplay for the film, which is being produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal. Anna and Sam Tipper-Hale are executive producing.

The movie is now in production in Canada with Lionsgate handling distribution of the motion picture. Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films are producing the film.

Mary said: "'Alice, Darling' is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn't wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehitto Horn as the three friends is a joy to see."

Lauren Bixby, Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate, said: "'Alice, Darling' is just the kind of film we are looking to champion at Lionsgate, a captivating psychological thriller with three strong women at the centre.

"We are excited to support this amazing female-led team of filmmakers and diverse cast."

The producers at Babe Nation Films added: "We strive to tell female stories unflinchingly, with nuance, care, and authenticity. 'Alice, Darling' will keep audiences riveted, but ultimately, it is a story of female resilience and empowerment."