Anna Kendrick says that shooting the first 'Twilight' film was like ''surviving a hostage situation'' because of the miserable weather.
Anna Kendrick says that filming 'Twilight' was like ''surviving a hostage situation'' because the weather conditions were so harsh.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star landed her breakthrough role as Jessica Stanley in the vampire romance but admits that bad weather whilst shooting the 2008 movie in Portland, Oregon, left her feeling ''cold and miserable''.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: ''The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable.
''And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.' ''
Anna also believes that the shoot proved was also a ''bonding'' experience for the cast, which also included Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Kellan Lutz.
The 34-year-old actress said: ''Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life.''
Robert previously admitted that it doesn't feel like a ''day has passed'' since he was playing the role of who 100-year-old vampire Edward Cullen in the five 'Twilight Saga' movies.
He said: ''I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so it feels like not a day has passed.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...