Anna Camp was ''extremely sick'' with coronavirus for ''three weeks''.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has claimed she was diagnosed with coronavirus amid the global pandemic, and urged people to wear a mask to help save lives as she alleged she caught the virus after not donning a fabric face covering ''one time''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms.

''I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. (sic)''

Anna also dismissed the common belief that the virus is similar to the flu, as she said a month after contracting the illness she is still suffering from symptoms such as ''extreme fatigue'' and ''vomiting''.

She added: ''People are saying it's like having the flu, but I've had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.

''Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I'm only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. (sic)''

The 37-year-old actress feels ''lucky'' to still be alive, and again urged people to wear a mask to stay ''safe''.

She concluded: ''I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let's all do our part and wear a mask. I don't want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it's a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it's so incredibly easy to do (sic)''