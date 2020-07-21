Anna Calvi has joined the judging panel for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The prestigious awards show - which this year sees YouTube Music as their Digital Music Partner - is set to unveil the shortlist for the 12 Albums of the Year on Thursday (23.07.20), and they've now unveiled the list of new and returning judges.

The 'Peaky Blinders' composer - who has herself been nominated three times for the prize and previously joined the panel in 2012 and 2015 - has been unveiled as a member of the board that decides which albums are deserving of landing in the top 12, along with radio DJ Gemma Cairney.

The likes of Annie Mac, Supergrass' Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith, and several music industry professionals have also had their say on which records will make the list.

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize Chairman, said: ''This has been a difficult & challenging year, so we are grateful to all the artists & labels that have supported the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums. Thanks also to the hardworking judges who have spent the last few months in lockdown listening to all the albums that were entered. Creatively the past year has been an amazing year for British music - so choosing just 12 Albums of the Year will be tough for the judging team. We're looking forward to this year's shortlist being announced by Lauren Laverne on her BBC Radio 6 Music show on 23 July.''

To be eligible for the accolade, you have to be a British artist with a UK release date between July 20, 2019 and July 17, 2020.

The 2019 Mercury Prize went to Dave for his acclaimed debut LP 'Psychodrama'.

The rapper beat off stiff competition from the 11 other nominees, including The 1975, IDLES, black midi, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Little Simz, NAO, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, SEED Ensemble, and slowthai.

Tune into Lauren Laverne's show on BBC Radio 6 Music from 10.30am to 11.30am on Thursday (23.07.20) to hear the shortlist.