Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor.

The 51-year-old actor praised his 'The One and Only Ivan' co-star Angelina, and insisted that despite being a huge Hollywood star, she is ''pretty down to earth''.

Speaking about Angelina, 45, who voices Stella, an African elephant, in the movie, Sam told Metro.co.uk: ''Angie's great. She's amazing. She's really funny and cool. She has this great real quality to her when she plays Stella.

''She drops into this voice she does for Stella that's very kind and maternal. That's a pretty amazing quality with her. You feel like you're hanging out with like Grace Kelly or Elizabeth Taylor, but she also rides motorcycle bikes with her sons and stuff. She's pretty down to earth.''

Meanwhile, Angelina, who has children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with former husband Brad Pitt, recently admitted she feels ''lucky'' to have her supportive family around her during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told Extra: ''They're all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky.''

She also opened up on Maddox's education after he had to return to the US from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea earlier this year due to the pandemic.

She explained: ''He had to stay back from Korea. He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6pm at night.''

However, she admitted her home life has been crazy during lockdown.

She recently said: ''You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation ... I like chaos ... I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.''