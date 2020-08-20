Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie to Hollywood icons Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor but also praised her for being down to earth.
Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor.
The 51-year-old actor praised his 'The One and Only Ivan' co-star Angelina, and insisted that despite being a huge Hollywood star, she is ''pretty down to earth''.
Speaking about Angelina, 45, who voices Stella, an African elephant, in the movie, Sam told Metro.co.uk: ''Angie's great. She's amazing. She's really funny and cool. She has this great real quality to her when she plays Stella.
''She drops into this voice she does for Stella that's very kind and maternal. That's a pretty amazing quality with her. You feel like you're hanging out with like Grace Kelly or Elizabeth Taylor, but she also rides motorcycle bikes with her sons and stuff. She's pretty down to earth.''
Meanwhile, Angelina, who has children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with former husband Brad Pitt, recently admitted she feels ''lucky'' to have her supportive family around her during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She told Extra: ''They're all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky.''
She also opened up on Maddox's education after he had to return to the US from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea earlier this year due to the pandemic.
She explained: ''He had to stay back from Korea. He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6pm at night.''
However, she admitted her home life has been crazy during lockdown.
She recently said: ''You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation ... I like chaos ... I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...