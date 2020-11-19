Angelina Jolie is to direct 'Unreasonable Behaviour', a biopic about photographer Sir Don McCullin.
Angelina Jolie is to direct 'Unreasonable Behaviour'.
The Hollywood star will take the helm of a biopic about British war photographer Sir Don McCullin.
In a statement, Jolie shared: "I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film. I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences.
"We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism."
Whilst McCullin added: “Having viewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time. I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her."
Tom Hardy and Dean Baker will produce under their Hardy Son & Baker banner whilst Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are also producing. McCullin and Mark George are executive producing.
Hardy and Baker added in a statement: "Don McCullin is someone that we’ve long held a deep and profound respect for. His remarkable story is one of brutal honesty, unflinching courage, and unbound empathy. Angelina has carved a considered approach to the material that we’ve all been looking for – relevant and compelling, ethically sensitive and engaging. We are excited by her vision and look forward to supporting her depiction of a man who deserves to be remembered for his extraordinary contribution, service, and lifelong work to humanity."
