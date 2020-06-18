Angelina Jolie wants to fight for ''universal'' equality.

The 'Maleficent' actress is special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, and in a new essay penned for TIME magazine, she explained the ongoing fight for ''human rights and equality'' is ''one fight'' taking place across the world.

Angelina's essay comes as protests have been taking place in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as the actress urged people to ''address'' the ''rising oppression'' of people all over the world.

She wrote: ''As the burning injustice of discrimination and racism in America bursts to the forefront, we must also address persecution and oppression rising globally, depriving millions of their rights, their liberty and their physical safety.

''What has become clear to me through my work is that the fight for human rights and equality is universal. It is one fight, wherever we live, and however different our circumstances might be. There is a dividing line running across our world between those who have rights and freedom and those who do not. Who we choose to stand with, and how much we are prepared to change and to fight, should not stop at our borders.''

The 45-year-old star slammed nations for having ''stopped regarding human displacement as a temporary, man-made phenomenon we have the power to influence'', and said there are currently almost 80 million people living as refugees.

She added: ''Collectively, nations seem to have stopped regarding human displacement as a temporary, man-made phenomenon we have the power to influence. We are quick to criticise the human rights records of adversaries but silent when conflicts creating displacement and misery involve our allies ... In our school years, we Americans are not taught enough to respect and admire the cultures and contributions of countries with histories far longer than our own.

''Nearly 80 million people - the highest number since records began, according to available data - have been forced from their homes by extreme persecution and violence, and are living as refugees, asylum seekers or people displaced within their own countries.

''These are people fleeing attacks on schools and hospitals, mass sexual violence, the siege and starvation of whole cities, the murderous oppression of terrorist groups, and decades of institutionalised persecution based on religion, gender or sexuality.''