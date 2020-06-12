Angelina Jolie has been ''focusing on staying calm'' for the sake of her kids amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Maleficent' actress - who has 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with her ex Brad Pitt - has been putting ''all her energy'' into her children to make sure they don't feel any ''anxiety'' from her on top of their own worries.

She said: ''Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them.''

And Angelina says her children means she is ''reminded daily of what is most important''.

She added: ''Having six children, I am reminded daily of what is most important ... But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own ... A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter - or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour - is intolerable. We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity.''

And with all the protests around the world around the Black Lives Matter movement, Angelina is glad to see the world is ''waking up''.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK magazine: ''It feels like the world is waking up, and people are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies. It is time to make changes in our laws and our institutions - listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.''