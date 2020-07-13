Angelina Jolie has issued a warning that millions of children will never return to school after the coronavirus pandemic subsides unless action is taken.
Angelina Jolie has warned that millions children around the world ''may never set foot in a classroom again'' with an intervention.
The 'Maleficent' actress - who is a special envoy for UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency - wants youngsters to ensure they are still given access to education amid the coronavirus pandemic, after reports showed around 1.5 billion kids across the globe are not currently in school, compared to around 260 million prior to the global health crisis.
And Angelina stressed the importance of schools, not just for educational purposes.
She said: '''For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection - or at least a reprieve - from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances.
''Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world.
''Ensuring education for refugee children is something we can make happen, if we all come together.''
Angelina's message came after the UK government pledged more than £5.3 million in aid to the UNHCR to protect the education of refugee children.
Baroness Sugg, the UK's special envoy for girls' education, insisted education should be prioritised in the recovery efforts from the virus.
She said: ''Supporting every child's right to 12 years of quality education is one of the best investments the UK can make to end the cycle of displacement, poverty and conflict, as we recover from coronavirus. We urge our partners to match our ambition.''
The news also follows a report from Save the Children who warned of the ''hidden education emergency'' facing the world's poorest children, with almost 10 million unlikely to return to school when the pandemic eases.
The report found 12 countries in particular - Niger, Mali, Chad, Liberia, Afghanistan, Guinea, Mauritania, Yemen, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal and the Ivory Coast - are at ''extreme risk'' of children's educations being damaged.
The report said: ''Whilst there's no way of accurately predicting where and how many children may drop out of school, this index provides us with analysis of where this risk may be highest based on the education situation before the pandemic hit.
''We know that children living in poverty and girls are two groups particularly at risk of dropping out of school, and so countries that already had large equity gaps may require extra support in order to ensure that these gaps do not widen.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...